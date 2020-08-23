Serum says reports it will start COVID vaccine sales in 73 days are 'completely false'

The Serum Institute of India has dismissed media reports that said the company was planning to start commercial sales of its planned COVISHIELD coronavirus vaccine "in 73 days" was false.

A Business Today report said the company would launch sales of the vaccine in 73 days. It added that Indians will get the vaccine free of cost as the government plans to source 68 crore doses under the National Immunisation Programme.

"Serum Institute of India clarifies that the current claims over COVISHIELD's availability, in the media are completely false and conjectural," the company said. "Presently, government has granted us permission to only manufacture the vaccine and stockpile it for future use."

The company added that its COVISHIELD vaccine, which is being worked upon jointly by Serum, AstraZeneca and University of Oxford, "will be commercialized once trials are proven successful & requisite regulatory approvals are in place."

"Phase-3 trials for Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine are underway. Only once the vaccine is proven immunogenic & efficacious, SII will confirm its availability officially,” Serum said.

The company did not comment on the Business Today report's information about the government's plan to procure free doses for Indian citizens.