Serum says reports it will start COVID vaccine sales in 73 days are 'completely false'
Updated : August 23, 2020 02:42 PM IST
The total COVID-19 cases in the country crossed the three million mark on Sunday.
The clarification comes after it was widely reported by the media that Covishield,’ the Oxford University-Astra Zeneca’s potential COVID-19 vaccine, will be commercialized in 73 days.
Reports stated that Indians will be provided with the treatment using this vaccine free of cost under the National Immunization Programme (NIP).