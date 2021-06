The world’s largest vaccine maker, the Serum Institute of India (SII), has faced multiple challenges in the last one year -- from delay in receiving licences and lack of warehouse space to a factory fire in January and an indefinite ban on vaccine exports enforced by the government in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 that upped the demand for vaccines in India.

As a result, it has failed to fulfil its commitments made to the Government of India as well as the World Health Organization (WHO). The Centre has announced a massive target of vaccinating all above the age of 18 by the end of 2021, and an uninterrupted supply of SII-manufactured Covishield is crucial for the plan.

The WHO has also been banking on SII supply for its COVAX initiative, which aims at securing an equitable global rollout. But it has so far received only 30 million doses of the 200 million ordered.

The SII -- which has been manufacturing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, known as Covishield in India in Pune -- had pledged to send vaccine doses to 92 countries.

“Experts in this field have warned if poorer nations are not vaccinated the chances of a prolonged and dangerous pandemic with variants mutating will result in bigger setbacks that the world cannot afford,” according to a Bloomberg report.

Nepal -- which is struggling with a severe outbreak that's even reached the base camp of Mount Everest -- says it has received only half of the two million shots it ordered directly from Pune-based SII. The rest was supposed to arrive by March, the Bloomberg report said.

"We are struggling with the shortage of vaccines," said Tara Nath Pokhrel, the director of the family welfare division in Nepal's health ministry.

In total, the nation of 28 million people says it has received only 2.38 million doses: one million directly from Serum, another one million in grant aid from India, and the rest from COVAX. Nepal had been expecting 13 million doses altogether from COVAX. But those flows have dried up because Covax was relying heavily on SII for supply and the Indian company is no longer exporting because of government restrictions.

As per the Bloomberg report, AstraZeneca had announced in June 2020 that SII had agreed to supply 400 million doses in 2020. But SII could produce only 70 million doses in January 2021.

SII had also committed to supplying one billion doses to low- and middle-income countries but had managed to manufacture only 200 million doses as of mid-June.

In November, SII had stated that 100 million doses will be manufactured every month from January, but only 70 million doses were being produced a month, officials had reported.

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla in an interview with Bloomberg in early January addressed the shortfalls citing lack of warehouse space to store the vials which was due to the regulatory approvals not coming in on time as expected. The company filed its application for an emergency licence there in early December.

I would like to reassure all governments & the public that there would be no loss of #COVISHIELD production due to multiple production buildings that I had kept in reserve to deal with such contingencies at @SerumInstIndia. Thank you very much @PuneCityPolice & Fire Department — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 21, 2021

Though Poonawalla was not available for an interview, Bloomberg said officials at the company who preferred to remain anonymous accepted that there is frustration over how production has been affected. One of the biggest reasons was the global landscape for vaccines that kept changing, shifts in regulations in India, approvals and government controls after each target was announced.