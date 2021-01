Serum Institute of India (SII) has received a purchase order from the Central government for 11 million doses of Covishield, the company officials said on Monday.

Oxford vaccine Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute, will be available for Rs 200 per dose.

India will launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16 in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the world's largest inoculation programme with priority to be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers.