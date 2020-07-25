Healthcare Serum Institute of India seeks DCGI permission for phase 2/3 clinical trials of Oxford's COVID 'vaccine' Updated : July 25, 2020 07:34 PM IST The sources told PTI that the Pune-based drug firm submitted its application to the DCGI on Friday seeking permission for conducting the trials of 'Covidshield'. The firm plans to start phase 2 and 3 human trials in India in August. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply