Serum Institute of India says its prioritising domestic vaccine needs Updated : February 21, 2021 03:11 PM IST Based in the western Indian city of Pune, the company is manufacturing the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. India has vaccinated around 11 million people since mid-January. Many low-and middle-income countries, ranging from Bangladesh to Brazil, are depending on SII's AstraZeneca vaccine, branded COVISHIELD by the Indian company.