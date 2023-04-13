Serum Institute of India resumes Covishield manufacturing, encourages adults to take booster shot

Poonawalla stressed that there is enough stock of vaccines available from all manufacturers, but the demand for vaccines is currently low. He urged private citizens, especially the elderly, to take the booster shot as a precautionary measure against the Omicron and XBB variants of the virus.

Amidst rising COVID-19 cases in India, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Wednesday announced the resumption of manufacturing of the Covishield vaccine, which had been paused since December 2021.

Poonawalla has also encouraged adults to take the Covovax booster shot, stating that SII has already manufactured six million doses of the vaccine.

Poonawalla stressed that there is enough stock of vaccines available from all manufacturers, but the demand for vaccines is currently low. He urged private citizens, especially the elderly, to take the booster shot as a precautionary measure against the Omicron and XBB variants of the virus.

According to Poonawalla, Covovax is the best booster to take as it has excellent neutralising antibodies.

SII plans to make 6-7 million doses of Covishield available in the next 90 days, and it may take up to nine months to build up stock based on demand.

The company had stopped manufacturing of Covishield in December 2021.

The Covovax vaccine has been approved as a booster dose for adults aged 18 years and above, and it is available on the CoWin app.

Poonawalla reiterated that people need to come to the vaccination centers to get the booster dose and pay for it. He emphasised that if the demand does not increase, hospitals will not put orders on manufacturers, and there will be no stock available.

"There is no demand…that’s why there is no stock with the hospitals. It is not that the vaccine manufacturers are not interested in making it. We’re interested in making it, if of course the demand is there. That’s a normal standard practice."

"The point I’m trying to make is that the private citizens, who should mask up, and the elderly, especially should come in and pick up the precautionary dose. They have to come and pay for it. They have to pay Rs 225 for the vaccine plus Rs 150 or Rs 200 for the administration charges."

"If that does not happen, there will not be demand from the hospitals to put orders on manufacturers."

With inputs from PTI