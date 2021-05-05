Serum Institute of India rejected $1 billion offer in October: Report

Serum Institute of India, the manufacturer of the Covishield vaccine, rejected a $1 billion offer from a group of private equity firms over differences in the company's valuation.

TPG Capital, Abu Dhabi’s ADQ, and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund were in talks with SII to sign off on a billion dollar deal before the Poonawallas owned company backed out, reported Hindustan Times.

SII withdrew from the deal sometime in late October as it was seeking a higher valuation than what was being offered by the equity firms.

“The Poonawalla family was seeking a valuation of $10 billion for a newly created subsidiary under which the commercial interests of all of SII’s upcoming vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccines, was to be housed. SII has partnered with five international pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca and Novavax, to develop a COVID-19 vaccine and committed to produce 1 billion doses, of which it has pledged half to India. However, the Poonawallas changed their mind and refused the equity infusion,” HT reported quoting a source.

According to the report, the primary reason was clearly valuation as the family expected an even higher valuation given the margins it was expected to generate from vaccine sales.

The family decided against divesting equity even as the Serum Institute had issues in ramping up its Coronavirus vaccine production.

That was perhaps because of the $150 million (around Rs 1109 crore) given to the Serum Institute by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation through GAVI to make 10 crore additional vaccines for low income countries.

Yet Adar Poonawalla in April had requested the government to grant additional funds so that SII could ramp up its production. In response the Finance Ministry had approved Rs3,000 crore to SII and also Rs1,500 to Bharat Biotech, the producer of the second COVID-19 vaccine - Covaxin.

Adar Poonawalla has faced considerable heat as people think that he is trying to gain profit from the prevailing COVID-19 crisis in India. The SII CEO was lambasted by the public over his company's prices for the vaccine once the union government allowed the private vaccine manufacturers to set their own prices for the essential COVID-19 pandemic.

He was also criticized for setting two different price points for state governments and the central government, a policy that many state governments have spoken against.

Poonawalla responded by cutting the price of vaccine by 25 percent for state government procurement, calling it a ‘philanthropic gesture’.

SII and Bharat Biotech are still struggling with production as many states in the country had to defer the start of the vaccination for all programs in light of vaccine shortages.