Serum Institute of India rejected $1 billion offer in October: Report Updated : May 05, 2021 01:33:40 IST TPG Capital, Abu Dhabi's ADQ and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund were in talks with SII to sign off on a billion dollar deal The family decided against divesting equity even as the Serum Institute had issues in ramping up its Coronavirus vaccine production. SII withdrew from the deal sometime in late October as it was seeking a higher valuation than what was being offered by the equity firms. Published : May 05, 2021 01:33 PM IST