Serum Institute halts COVID-19 vaccine trials in India

Updated : September 10, 2020 03:58 PM IST

The declaration by the Pune-based vaccine manufacturer came a day after the Drug Control General of India issued a show-cause notice to them asking for an explanation as to why the institute decided to go ahead with the clinical trial of Covid-19 vaccine candidate while doubts about patient safety are yet unclear.
The notice was issued in the wake of an advert incident where one of the participants in the UK reported a suspected severe adverse reaction when administered a booster dose of Covishield.
