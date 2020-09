A day after Union Health minster Harsh Vardhan assured about the development of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus early next year, Serum Vaccine of India chief executive Adar Poonawalla told the Financial Times,"It’s going to take four to five years until everyone gets the vaccine on this planet."

According to the report, Poonawalla further estimated that if the coronavirus shot is a two-dose vaccine, as in the case of measles, then the world would require as much as 15 billion doses.

The Pune- based firm has tied- up with five international pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca and Novavax, to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

On Serum Institute’s promise to produce a billion doses, the chief executive said, “I know the world wants to be optimistic on it, but I have not heard of anyone coming even close to that level right now."

The CEO of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer in April had ordered 600m glass vials and other particulars to gear up for the mass manufacturing of the vaccine.