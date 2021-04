The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an order on Wednesday to provide Y category security on an all-India basis to Serum Institute of India’s Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will provide Y category security to Poonawalla, according to the ministry’s order, news agency ANI tweeted.

Such a security cover is extended to an individual after the MHA’s decision which is based on inputs received from intelligence agencies that include the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW).

The decision of the Union Home Ministry came reportedly after Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at SII, Prakash Kumar Singh had written to Home Minister Amit Shah on April 16 requesting security for Poonawalla. The letter mentioned that Poonawalla was getting threats from various groups regarding COVID-19 vaccine supplies.

The Y category security comprises one gunman for mobile security and one plus four other security personnel on a rotation basis for static security.

Earlier today, Adar Poonawalla told CNBC-TV18 that Serum Institute has decided to reduce the price of Covishield for states by 25 percent to Rs 300. SII had earlier priced its COVID-19 vaccine at Rs 400 per dose for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals.

The Union government had asked the vaccine producers SII and Bharat Biotech for the price reduction of their vaccines ahead of the third phase of the nationwide vaccination drive that is set to start from May 1.