Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech on Tuesday jointly pledged for a smooth roll out of Covid-19 vaccines.

In a joint statement, Bharat Biotech’s CM Krishna Ell and Serum Institute of India's CEO Adar Poonawalla said that it was their combined intent to develop, manufacture and supply the Covid-19 vaccines for India and globally.

"Now that two Covid-19 vaccines have been issued EUA (emergency use authorization) in India, the focus is on manufacturing, supply and distribution, such that populations that need it the most receive high quality, safe and efficacious vaccines. "Both our Companies are fully engaged in this activity and consider it our duty to the nation and the world at large to ensure a smooth rollout of vaccines. Each of our Companies continue their COVID-19 vaccines development activities as planned," the statement read.

On Sunday, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

The DCGI granted approval on the basis of recommendations by a COVID-19 Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).