CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homehealthcare NewsSerum Institute's BCG vaccine approved by Indian govt for bladder cancer treatment in Canada

    Serum Institute's BCG vaccine approved by Indian govt for bladder cancer treatment in Canada

    Serum Institute's BCG vaccine approved by Indian govt for bladder cancer treatment in Canada
    2 Min Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com Jul 24, 2023 5:05:22 PM IST (Published)

    The Indian government approved the export of BCG vaccine from Serum Institute to Canada for bladder cancer immunotherapy. BCG is a freeze-dried preparation derived from Mycobacterium bovis and is administered directly into the bladder lining.

    According to official sources, the government has granted approval for the export of the BCG vaccine, produced by the Serum Institute of India, to Canada.

    The purpose of this export is to utilise the vaccine for immunotherapy in the treatment of bladder cancer.
    The permission was sought by Prakash Kumar Singh, the director of the Serum Institute, who reached out to the Drugs Controller of India (DCGI) for the necessary approval.
    BCG, in its capacity as an immunotherapy, is a freeze-dried preparation derived from a weakened strain of Mycobacterium bovis, commonly known as Bacillus Calmette Guerin.
    The Serum Institute offers this product in two presentations: 40 mg and 80 mg.
    The immunotherapy involves intravesical instillation, where the vaccine is administered directly into the bladder using a catheter.
    It remains in the bladder lining for a specific duration, effectively targeting cancer cells without causing harm to other parts of the body.
    The vaccine is also used to treat tuberculosis in humans. According to the World Health Organisation, it is used in countries with a high prevalence of TB to prevent childhood tuberculous meningitis and miliary disease.
    Earlier in April this year, Venus Pharma GmbH, the company's German subsidiary, secured marketing authorisation from the UK for Cisplatin, a chemotherapy drug used as a first-line treatment for advanced ovarian cancer, testicular cancer and bladder carcinoma.
    With agency inputs.
     
     
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Adar PoonawallaBCG VaccinebladderCanadaSerum Insitute of India (SII)Serum InstituteSerum Institute of IndiaTuberculosis

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    India’s most affordable SUVs with panoramic sunroof

    India’s most affordable SUVs with panoramic sunroof

    Jul 24, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    China's demographic shift | From economic powerhouse to the world's largest nursing home

    China's demographic shift | From economic powerhouse to the world's largest nursing home

    Jul 24, 2023 IST3 Min Read

    World View | De-Dollarisation — here's why the intense quest for currency equilibrium

    World View | De-Dollarisation — here's why the intense quest for currency equilibrium

    Jul 24, 2023 IST8 Min Read

    Parents Day 2023 | Financial planning for new parents — these are some expert tips

    Parents Day 2023 | Financial planning for new parents — these are some expert tips

    Jul 23, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    View All

    Most Read

    Share Market Live

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CurrencyPriceChange%Change
    X