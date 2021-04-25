Sero-positivity 'lower' in smokers & vegetarians, says CSIR survey Updated : April 25, 2021 06:41:26 IST The study, done by a team of 140 doctors and scientists, assessed 10,427 adult individuals working in more than 40 CSIR laboratories and centres. Smoking might be acting as the first line of defence due to its role in increasing the mucous production. The survey also found that those with blood group 'O' may be less susceptible to infection, while 'B' and 'AB' were at a higher risk. Published : April 25, 2021 06:41 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply