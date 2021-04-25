  • SENSEX
Sero-positivity 'lower' in smokers & vegetarians, says CSIR survey

Updated : April 25, 2021 06:41:26 IST

The  study, done by a team of 140 doctors and scientists, assessed 10,427 adult individuals working in more than 40 CSIR laboratories and centres.
Smoking might be acting as the first line of defence due to its role in increasing the mucous production.
The survey also found that those with blood group 'O' may be less susceptible to infection, while 'B' and 'AB' were at a higher risk.
Published : April 25, 2021 06:41 PM IST

