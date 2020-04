Nearly four lakh face masks have been produced and delivered by women members of self-help groups in Punjab under the Rural Development's National Rural Livelihood Mission, a minister said on Wednesday.

The self-help groups in villages have emerged as Covid-19 warriors in a big way. Besides making masks, they are producing aprons and gloves for the civil administration, police and for the Panchayats, Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Tript Rajinder Bajwa said.

According to him, 3,711 members of the self-help groups from 22 districts are engaged in producing them. They have received a new order for making 50,000 masks.

Bajwa said besides them, doctors and pharmacists of the Rural Development Department are performing frontline duties to save the lives.

They are performing duties at isolation centres, flu corners and rapid response teams, besides doing emergency duties.

The minister appreciated the efforts of self-help groups for helping the government in the crisis.