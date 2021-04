Bulk drug prices of the common pain killer drug paracetamol have risen by over 70 percent in India in the past two to three months. The spike comes as the two key raw materials used to manufacture paracetamol have seen a rise by over 60 percent. Priyanka Chigurupati, Granules India’s Head of Strategy and the Executive Director of Granules India Subsidiaries - Granules USA and Granules Pharma, discusses the developments with CNBC-TV18.

“We have seen a significant increase in prices of paracetamol up to the range of 75-80 percent. The prices went up from Rs 350 at least in the domestic market to today they are at around Rs 600. This is primarily because of an increase in para amino phenol or PAP price. One of the Chinese facilities has shut down and this is the company that produces about 46 percent of the overall PAP capacity in the world.”

Priyanka added, “Also Chinese, they have also increased captive consumption of PAP because of an increase in the demand for paracetamol so that has also led to disruption in terms of supply from the Chinese.”

She further added, “We always believed in dual sourcing so we do have an on-going supply of PAP to take us for the next couple of months.”

On the impact of price rise, she said, “I do see this to be a little bit of blip for us over the next quarter or two but that said I think for us we have other products to make-up for this gap and our year-end guidance will definitely be met.”

Furthermore, Priyanka said, “Within the next few quarters or even months there will be a lot of excess supply of PAP in the world and I do think the prices will definitely stabilise going forward.”

On passing the increase in prices, she added, “We do pass on price increases we have formula-based pricing with most of our strategic partners and they have been able to take up most of these price increases.”

