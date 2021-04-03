Second wave of COVID-19: Maharashtra worst-hit, numbers grim in several other states Updated : April 03, 2021 12:57 PM IST India recorded 89,129 new cases on April 2 — the largest single-day spike in the last six months On Friday, the Centre said 11 states were causing “grave concern” on account of the steep hike in coronavirus cases Published : April 03, 2021 12:57 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply