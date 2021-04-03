Second wave of COVID-19: Maharashtra worst-hit, numbers grim in several other states

Even as India carries out a countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive, the nation recorded 89,129 new infections on Friday — the largest single-day spike in fresh cases in the last six months. On account of the steep hike in coronavirus cases, the Centre, on Friday, categorised 11 states/UTs as “states of grave concern”.

While the situation in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Punjab was said to be ‘worrying’, states like Karnataka, Kerala, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Haryana are also contributing significantly to the country’s cumulative COVID-19 tally.

On Friday, 2,640 new cases surfaced in Gujarat, the highest single-day figure for the state since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Similarly, Karnataka recorded 4,991 new cases on Friday. This was the first time that the state recorded more than 4,000 fresh infections in a day in 2021. In view of the spike, the Karnataka government issued a guideline saying, “Classes from VI-IX are to be suspended; gyms, swimming pools will remain closed; rallies, sit-in protests prohibited; and a maximum 50% seating capacity in cinema halls to be allowed. Also, no gatherings will be allowed at places of worship.”

The national capital Delhi is dealing with a similar crisis as the new cases touched a four-month high on Friday with 3,594 fresh infections. Even though chief minister Arvind Kejriwal ruled out the possibility of a lockdown, he acknowledged that Delhi was experiencing a ‘fourth wave’.

India’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh is also experiencing a second wave of the spread of the virus as 2,967 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. As a precautionary measure, the state government has ordered the shutting down of schools for the students of Classes VII and below till April 11. Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government announced a night curfew in the urban areas of four districts —Chhindwara, Ratlam, Betul, and Khargone — to contain the spread of the virus.

Healthcare observers say that intensifying the inoculation drive and putting curbs on gatherings are the only ways to combat the second wave of the virus.