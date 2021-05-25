Second village in Maharashtra becomes COVID-19 free

A village in the Ahmednagar district of highly affected Maharashtra has become COVID-19 free after strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour by the villagers.

The villagers of Bhoyare Khurd made their village COVID-19 free by diligently following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour including home isolation, social distancing and wearing of masks.

A press statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the village of 1,500 residents has kept the pandemic situation completely in check by “following COVID appropriate behaviour, regular health check-ups and isolation of infected people to control the spread of the virus”.

This is the second village in Ahmednagar district to become Coronavirus free after the Hivare Bazaar village.

The village Gram Panchayat and the Health Department conducted COVID-19 tests for families of infected patients while symptomatic patients and people suspected to be infected were isolated immediately.

The villagers also engaged in regular COVID-19 testing to ensure that no patient would unknowingly spread the disease in the pandemic. Awareness campaigns were also launched to spread information about COVID-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands frequently and isolation of people.

The Gram Panchayat also implemented its own “Gaon Band” initiative after the state government announced lockdown restrictions.

The press release said, “Sarpanch Rajendra Ambekar said, suspected persons were persuaded to stay in an isolation centre set up in the village which helped to break the chain and this led to the village becoming corona-free by the month of May.”

“If other villages follow the example of our village, it will not take long for them to become free from Covid-19”, Ambekar was quoted as saying.

Maharashtra saw 22,122 new cases while the state capital of Mumbai only recorded 1,049 additional infections on May 24. The positivity rate in the state was still above the 5 percent threshold at 8.3 percent on Monday. The state government has extended the lockdown to June 1 and restrictions will only be removed in a phased manner after that.