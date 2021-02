The Centre has cleared the decks for the second phase of mass vaccination against the novel coronavirus in India. In this phase beginning March 1, people above the age of 60 will be eligible to receive the shot. Besides the elderly, the Centre said that even 45-year-olds and above with co-morbid conditions can also get the jab.

In the first phase, which began on January 16, healthcare, frontline and sanitation workers, as well as defence forces, police and paramilitary personnel, were vaccinated.

Registration

The Centre in its guidelines has enumerated three ways to register for the vaccination.

a) Advance Registration

An eligible person can register himself or herself in advance simply by downloading the CO-Win 2.0 portal or even through the Aargya Setu app. These apps show government and private facilities where covid vaccination is being carried out. The beneficiary can book an appointment for vaccination based on available dates, time and his/her convenience.

b) On-site registration

The ones who can't self-register in advance can make use of the walk-in facility at designated covid centres. The beneficiary can go to any of these vaccination centres, register himself/herself and get vaccinated accordingly.

c) Facilitated Cohort Registration

Under this route, the state government or the government of a union territory will decide the specific dates for COVID vaccination target groups of potential beneficiaries will be inoculated. The authorities will ensure the target groups are actively mobilised and brought to the vaccination centres. ASHAs, ANMs, Panchayati Raj representatives and Women’s Self Help Groups (SHGs) will be utilized for mobilizing the target groups.

Vaccination centres and charges

The vaccination drive will be carried out at all the government health facilities, including Ayushman Bharat health and wellness centres, sub-division hospitals, district hospitals and medical college hospitals. Besides these, all the private and hospitals empanelled under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PM JAY) and similar State Health Insurance Schemes will also facilitate the next round of vaccination.

The Centre has clarified that the vaccination at government facilities will be free of cost. At any designated private facility, however, the recipient of the vaccine will have to pay a pre-fixed charge. The government is yet to decide the charges and convey the same to the private facilities.

Documents

The beneficiary will have to show a photo ID document as proof of age, preferably an Aadhaar card or election commission card. For those over 45 years old, a certificate of co-morbidity, signed by a registered medical practitioner, will also be needed.

Numbers

According to union health ministry figures, over 1.30 crore COVID vaccine doses have been administered to date. India has authorised AstraZeneca’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for emergency use against the deadly contagion.

