Second-generation COVID-19 vaccines will have more benefits: WHO Chief Scientist

Second-generation COVID-19 vaccines could offer more benefits over the current crop as they would be easier to deliver than injections, World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said.

The second-generation COVID-19 vaccines could potentially be self-administered and include oral forms and nasal sprays.

At present, 129 different candidate vaccines are in the clinical trial phase and being tested on humans. Another 194 candidates are in the laboratories but have not reached the clinical trial stage.

"There could be advantages to some of the second-generation vaccines... clearly if you have an oral vaccine or an intra-nasal vaccine this is easier to deliver than an injectable,” Swaminathan said on WHO social media channels.

"Ultimately we'll be able to choose the ones that are most appropriate,” she added.

Elaborating on the advantages of a vaccine in the nasal spray form, Swaminathan said the local immune response will trigger immediate action on the virus before it travels and establishes itself in the lungs. A similar response is seen in influenza vaccines which are sprayed into the nose in some countries.

"If not for COVID-19, we're going to use these platforms for other infections in the future," Swaminathan said.

At present, seven COVID-19 vaccines have been given emergency use authorisation by WHO. These include vaccines created by Bharat Biotech, AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Sinopharm, and Sinovac.

"Till now, with the vaccines that we have approved, there has not been any signal which has been so worrying that we need to say, well, we need to re-think this vaccine," Swaminathan said.

Last week, Britain became the first country in the world to approve a COVID-19 antiviral pill. Known as molnupiravir, the antiviral pill is jointly developed by US-based Merck & Co and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

Approving the drug, Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency said it found the pill to be “safe and effective at reducing the risk of hospitalisation and death in people with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at increased risk of developing severe disease.”