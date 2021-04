The second coronavirus wave has hit the Supreme Court as several staff members were tested positive for COVID-19. The court proceedings will be delayed and the entire compound will be sanitized.

The judges are likely to abstain from holding the court on the premises. They are likely to hold virtual hearings from their residences.

All the benches which are scheduled to sit at 10:30 am will sit at 11:30 am and those scheduled to sit at 11 am will sit at 12 noon in Supreme Court, today: Additional Registrar, DEU pic.twitter.com/rfRHH49xAC — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021

On April 10, 44 staff members out of the 90 present in the apex court premises tested positive.

India has reported 1,68,912 new COVID-19 cases and 904 deaths in the last 24 hours, the data by Union Health Ministry revealed. The total cases now stand at 1,35,27,717 with 12,01,009 active cases.

The death toll rises to 1,70,179.