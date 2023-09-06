Second case of Zika virus reported in Mumbai

Mumbai reported the second case of Zika virus on Tuesday (September 5), as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The first case was reported on August 23.

According to a BMC release, the second patient is a girl aged 15 years from eastern Mumbai’s suburban Kurla. The girl had been complaining of fever and headache since August 20 and received treatment from a private hospital, as per the release. She was shifted to a government hospital on Tuesday and her condition is stable, according to BMC.

In Mumbai, the first case of Zika virus was reported on August 23 when a 79-year-old man from eastern Mumbai's Chembur got infected, according to BMC. He has now completely recovered, as per the corporation.

BMC has advised people not to panic as Zika infection is a “self-limiting disease.”

The Zika virus, which is primarily transmitted through Aedes mosquitoes, causes symptoms like fever, rash, headache, joint pain, red eyes, and muscle pain. Currently, there are no vaccines or medicine to fight against this virus. If contracted by a pregnant woman, Zika can cause certain birth defects in the child.