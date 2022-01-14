SEC seeks more data for granting full market approval to Covishield, Covaxin: Sources

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI)'s Subject Expert Committee on Friday sought more data from Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India (SII) before granting full market approval to Covaxin and Covishield, said sources.

Sources added that SII and Bharat Biotech can't be allowed to sell Covaxin and Covishield in open market till government is mapping vaccination through specific nationwide drive via Cowin App.

SII had applied for market approval for the Covishield vaccine in December 2021 and Bharat Biotech has also applied for the same 10 days ago.