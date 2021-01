The Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Friday has recommended in favour of emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covishield vaccine, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

India is one step closer to a #COVID19 vaccine. @SerumInstIndia's Oxford-AstraZeneca shot gets the clearance from expert panel, say sources. The Head of the National COVID-19 Taskforce Dr VK Paul says "If it has happened... Happy New Year"@ShereenBhan #Sanjeevani #AShotOfLife pic.twitter.com/7gJmAPvEUF — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) January 1, 2021

The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) on Wednesday had approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by scientists at Oxford University and produced by AstraZeneca for human use.

"Therefore, Covishield is safe and can be used effectively for prevention of COVID-19 in the targeted population. Thus, the benefit to risk ratio strongly supports the widespread use of Covishield," the EUA application signed by Prakash Kumar Singh, Additional Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at Serum Institute of India (SII), had stated.

SII had applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for EUA for Oxford COVID-19 vaccine on December 6, while the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech had sought the nod for its indigenously developed Covaxin on December 7.

"We have already manufactured 40-50 million dosages of the vaccine. The rollout of the vaccine is expected to be a bit slow in the initial phase due to logistics issue and is expected to pick up once things get sorted," SII CEO Adar Poonawalla told reporters on December 28.

He noted that the company plans to ramp up the vaccine production to 100 million dosages per month by March next year with the coming up of SII's third manufacturing facility.