SEC approves Bharat Biotech's Covaxin phase 3 efficacy data

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Tuesday approved the phase 3 efficacy data of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

Covaxin has shown efficacy of 77.8 percent in the phase 3 trial.

The company had submitted the phase 3 trial efficacy data results of Covaxin to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) over the weekend

Last month, the firm had said that it expects Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) approval from the WHO in July-September.“Application for Emergency Use Listing submitted to WHO-Geneva, regulatory approvals are expected Jul-Sept 2021,” Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

Bharat Biotech had conveyed to the Centre that it has already submitted 90 percent of documents to WHO for obtaining EUL for Covaxin. It had further said that the remaining documents would be submitted this month.