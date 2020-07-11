  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
How much tax you pay on your equity investments?
Global Markets: Asian stocks fall on virus worry, China stock rally pauses
MCX to launch Gold Mini Options from July 10
Rupee jumps 56 paise to settle at 75.04 against US dollar
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Season of two viruses? Scientists worried that dengue outbreak may aggravate COVID-19 crisis

Updated : July 11, 2020 12:25 PM IST

While the COVID-19 tally crossed the eight-lakh mark on Saturday to reach 8,20,916 cases with 22,123 fatalities, the incidence of dengue is also high
According to the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), 1,36,422 dengue cases were diagnosed in 2019 and an estimated 132 people died.
Healthcare and research, need to gear up to fight this upcoming very realistic situation, said virologist Upasana Ray.
Season of two viruses? Scientists worried that dengue outbreak may aggravate COVID-19 crisis

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

NTPC's Singrauli Unit 1 top-performing plant in Q1

NTPC's Singrauli Unit 1 top-performing plant in Q1

Masks, social distancing violations: Bengaluru coughs up fines over Rs 1 crore in a month

Masks, social distancing violations: Bengaluru coughs up fines over Rs 1 crore in a month

SIP calculator: Here's how much you should invest to earn Rs 1 crore?

SIP calculator: Here's how much you should invest to earn Rs 1 crore?

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement