There are an estimated 18 million blind people in India. Of these, about 88.2 percent suffer from avoidable blindness due to lack of awareness, limited access to infrastructure, delays in diagnosis and treatment. Over the past few years, health-tech has emerged as transformative solution for addressing these challenges associated with visual impairment.

Comprising of software, hardware, and other peripherals, healthcare technology capacitates individuals and enables them to contribute productively to their work and community. Tech-enabled healthcare delivery includes a plethora of services such as augmented/virtual reality, the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning, tele-medicine, electronic medical records. These play a significant role in making the healthcare landscape more inclusive.

India has been a frontrunner in ensuring eye care for its population, by instituting programmes like the National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment (NPCBVI) 1976 with the goal of reducing the prevalence of blindness to 0.3 percent by 2020. However, owing to the challenges in catering to a large population, and evident gaps, a renewed thrust towards comprehensive and universal eye care is required.

Investing in technology critical to bridge the digital divide and making quality eye care accessible

With the proliferation of smart phones, advent of 5G and improved network connectivity, health tech has penetrated rural and semi-urban India, ensuring last mile healthcare delivery. Its penetration has allowed patients to access necessary medical care and connect with quality doctors in tertiary care centres — allowing for the timely detection and treatment of eye ailments.

This is especially important because the ratio of patients to ophthalmologists in India is 2,00,000: 1. Eye care hospitals have also recognised that investing in technology in their secondary and primary centres is important, as it gives them access to real-time data and insights, empowering their doctors to make quicker and more informed choices to improve patient outcomes, reducing the burden of avoidable blindness.

For those patients who do not have the means or financial resources to travel to hospitals for consultations and follow-ups, who live in far flung and remote areas – the deployment of teleophthalmology at the primary and secondary levels of eye care, plugs the infrastructural gaps. Patients are able to secure personalised care in a timely manner, at a quarter of the cost from the comfort of their own homes.

For those who do visit vision centres, the technology has traversed the barriers to primary eye care, allowing for the detection of chronic eye conditions that were previously beyond the realm of primary eye care. Equipped with the latest cutting-edge equipment for detection, diagnosis, and medical and surgical treatment for various eye diseases, these vision centres are also vessels of information, which when analysed through machine learning and data mining tools, provide meaningful insights which enhance clinical decision making, increase diagnostic accuracy and improve treatment efficiency.

Technology is also proving to be support for healthcare professionals as it is being used to digitise all administrative work such as patient history records, billing, and payments, allowing doctors to devote their time towards refining their skill, learning new treatment techniques, conducting relevant research, and developing targeted patient care strategies.

Tailored solutions expected to improve eye care

In the upcoming years, significant advancements are expected in the field of ophthalmology, encompassing both administrative and clinical aspects. Young changemakers are taking the lead here, using AI to develop applications which can detect eye disease easily and scan for any cardiological ailments.

Future developments in vision and eye care include innovative technologies such as 3D printed digital contact lenses, bionic eye implants featuring fractal-patterned electrodes for reversing blindness, augmented reality applications, artificial retinas, and corneal regeneration techniques. In fact, clinical trials in India are underway to offer advanced regenerative therapeutics for patients suffering from corneal blindness, with the hope of addressing the demand and supply gap. These breakthroughs promise to revolutionise the way we approach eye care.

Digital solutions tailored for a wide range of eye conditions will play a pivotal role in reducing treatment time and enhancing efficiency. By utilising these advancements, treatments for less severe ailments will be expedited, allowing healthcare professionals to dedicate more time and effort to curing serious and life-altering eye conditions. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence, smart phones, smart gadgets, and advanced instruments will enable eye examinations to be conducted remotely, transcending geographical barriers, and making patients the central focus of care.

—The author, Dr Virender Sangwan, is Director of Innovation at Dr. Shroff’s Charity Eye Hospital. The views expressed are personal.