Scrub Typhus claims 5 lives, 700 infected: All you need to know about the infectious disease

An infectious disease, scrub typhus, is claiming lives in Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. According to a Times of India report at least 5 people, including 4 females, have died in Shimla due to this bacterial infection. Deaths have also been reported from Rajasthan.

According to reports, more than 700 cases of scrub typhus have been reported in both cases so far.

Scrub typhus, which is also known as bush typhus, jungle typhus, or mite typhus, is an acute infectious disease that attacks humans. It is caused by the parasite “Orientia tsutsugamushi” and is then transmitted to humans by the bite of certain kinds of trombiculid mites, or bush mites.

ALSO READ |

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cases of scrub typhus are typically common in rural areas of Southeast Asia, India, Indonesia, China, Japan, and northern Australia.

In Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, the infection has claimed 5 lives, studies have also found that severe scrub typhus cases involved infections of organs and organ systems of the body.

Symptoms

According to the CDC, the noticeable symptoms begin about 10 days after being bitten by an infected mite or chigger, which majorly include fever, headache, body aches and rashes in certain situations.

The most common complications associated with the infection are hepatitis, thrombocytopenia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, acute kidney injury, meningitis and myocarditis.

Precautions and Treatment

As of now, there is no such vaccine or treatment available against scrub typhus. It is advised to take preventive measures to restrict the possibility of contracting the infection. To prevent the mites from biting, prefer to wear clothes with full sleeves, and also avoid going to areas with dense vegetation or bushes.

However, this is not the first time that these mite-borne infections have surfaced in India, as the infection was earlier spotted in 2021. Scrub typhus had claimed more than 41 lives which included 40 children, as per the government data. It was first reported in the Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh. In 2021, cases of the infectious disease were reported from Agra, Mainpuri, Etah, Mathura, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Basti and Kasganj districts in Uttar Pradesh.