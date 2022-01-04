Scientists see ray of hope in Omicron variant; find out why

Some new studies have demonstrated that even though Omicron cases are rising across the world, the number of severe COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations remains low. Several scientists felt that this could be the end of the pandemic.

San Francisco-based immunologist Monica Gandhi at the University of California believes that we are now in an entirely different phase. While the virus will always be there with us, this variant is anticipated to create sufficient immunity to stop the pandemic.

The Omicron variant was identified just over a month ago in South Africa, and experts caution that there is still time for things to vary. However, recent data indicates that a combination of widespread immunity and numerous mutations has resulted in a virus that leads to far less severe disease than previous variants.

Patients admitted to a South African hospital during the Omicron-dominated fourth wave were 73 percent less likely to witness severe disease than those admitted during the Delta-oriented third wave, according to one study.

Now that hospitalisations and cases are decoupled, the data is quite precise, according to Wendy Burgers, an immunologist at Cape Town University.

A considerable number of mutations in the Omicron variant, many of which are on the spike protein -- the portion of the virus that enables it to invade host cells -- caused a lot of panic.

Early evidence indicated that these mutations enabled the virus to infect not only unvaccinated people but also to evade antibody reactions from vaccines and previous infections. However, it remained to be seen how the Omicron would react once it got past the initial lines of defence.

The Omicron variant seems to be less virulent or severe than earlier versions of the SARS-CoV-2 virus due to a number of characteristics. The virus' ability to infect the lungs is one factor. COVID-19 infections usually start in the nose and spread down the throat.

However, five recent studies have discovered that the variant does not infect the lungs as severely as earlier variants. In one study, mice and hamsters infected with Omicron faced far less lung damage and were less likely to die than those infected with the earlier variants.

Another Belgian study found identical results in Syrian hamsters, which have previously been known to suffer from a particularly serious illness when infected with earlier variants of the virus.