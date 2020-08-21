Healthcare Scientists recommend at least 40% humidity in public buildings to curb COVID-19 spread Updated : August 21, 2020 12:40 PM IST The scientists said tiny drops of five micrometres in diameter, such as those produced when speaking, can float in the air for up to nine minutes. At a higher humidity, the scientists said droplets grow faster, fall to the ground earlier, and can be inhaled less by healthy people. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply