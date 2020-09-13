Healthcare Scientists publish images of coronavirus infected cells Updated : September 13, 2020 06:48 PM IST The researchers, including Camille Ehre from the University of North Carolina (UNC) Children's Research Institute, captured these images. They said the images make a strong case for the use of masks by infected and uninfected individuals to limit SARS-CoV-2 transmission. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply