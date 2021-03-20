  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

Scientists probe new theories on whether AstraZeneca shot linked to blood clots

Updated : March 20, 2021 09:51 AM IST

European investigators have put forward one theory that the vaccine triggers an unusual antibody in some rare cases.
Others are trying to understand whether the cases are linked with birth control pills.
Scientists probe new theories on whether AstraZeneca shot linked to blood clots
Published : March 20, 2021 09:51 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

IBLA exclusive: Perpetual bond closer to equity than debt, carries higher risk says Uday Kotak

IBLA exclusive: Perpetual bond closer to equity than debt, carries higher risk says Uday Kotak

AT-1 bonds: SEBI may amend valuation rule

AT-1 bonds: SEBI may amend valuation rule

Skoda launches compact SUV Kushaq; plans to sell 1 lakh cars in India annually

Skoda launches compact SUV Kushaq; plans to sell 1 lakh cars in India annually

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement