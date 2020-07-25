Healthcare Scientists identify 21 existing drugs that block coronavirus in lab studies Updated : July 25, 2020 02:47 PM IST According to the study, 21 of these drugs are effective in blocking the reproduction of the virus at concentrations that could be safely achieved in patients. According to the scientists, the drugs were first identified by a rapid screening of more than 12,000 drugs from the ReFRAME drug repurposing collection. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply