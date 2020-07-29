Healthcare Scientists get closer to blood test for Alzheimer's disease Updated : July 29, 2020 01:22 PM IST The testing identified people with Alzheimer’s vs. no dementia or other types of it with accuracy ranging from 89 percent to 98 percent. The disease is usually diagnosed through tests of memory and thinking skills, but that’s very imprecise and usually involves a referral to a neurologist. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply