  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Scientists get closer to blood test for Alzheimer's disease

Updated : July 29, 2020 01:22 PM IST

The testing identified people with Alzheimer’s vs. no dementia or other types of it with accuracy ranging from 89 percent to 98 percent.
The disease is usually diagnosed through tests of memory and thinking skills, but that’s very imprecise and usually involves a referral to a neurologist.
Scientists get closer to blood test for Alzheimer's disease

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Dr Reddy's first quarter PAT down 13% at Rs 579.3 cr

Dr Reddy's first quarter PAT down 13% at Rs 579.3 cr

90% of people who availed moratorium never defaulted in last 1 year: Yes Bank

90% of people who availed moratorium never defaulted in last 1 year: Yes Bank

Q1 Impact? Yes Bank shares gain after falling 40% in the last 7 sessions

Q1 Impact? Yes Bank shares gain after falling 40% in the last 7 sessions

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement