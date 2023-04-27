Targeting highly-conserved regions within the viral RNA genome has become a popular strategy among researchers to combat a virus — like the SARS-CoV-2 — that keeps replicating and mutating.

Scientists have developed a new method to reduce SARS-CoV-2 viral infection by directly targeting and degrading the viral RNA genome. Vaccines and antiviral drugs usually target proteins critical to viral infection and replication, which lead to the virus mutating, which in turn reduces the effectiveness of existing treatments. This necessitates the development of new vaccines and drugs. Targeting highly-conserved regions within the viral RNA genome has become a popular strategy among researchers to get around this problem.

According to a new study published in ACS Central Science, the researchers led by Gonçalo J.L. Bernardes, Konstantinos Tzelepis, and Sigitas Mikutis, have developed a new system to target and degrade the viral RNA genome. They attached imidazole to RNA, which degraded the nucleic acid, and then attached imidazole to an RNA-binding molecule for targeted degradation.

The researchers used two substances called pyridostatin (PDS) and MTDB to target specific parts of the virus's genetic material. PDS binds to a structure in the RNA called G-quadruplex (G4), while MTDB binds to another structure called betacoronaviral pseudoknots. These compounds were appended with a flexible linker and imidazole, which the researchers called proximity-induced nucleic acid degraders (PINADs).

When tested in cells infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was responsible for the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and its alpha and delta-variants, the PINADs destroyed SARS-CoV-2 RNA and the substances were effective. The viral load and levels of a viral infection and replication biomarker decreased when the researchers administered the MTDB degrader to mice infected with SARS-CoV-2.

According to the researchers, their method should enable any RNA-binding small molecule to be transformed into a PINAD, making it possible to target and eliminate other disease-related RNAs one day. This list might contain illnesses like Alzheimer's or Huntington's disease that target the mRNAs of misfolded proteins, which had previously been challenging to target.

This new system of directly targeting and degrading the viral RNA genome could be adapted to fight off many viruses and treat various diseases. The researchers hope to continue their work and develop new therapies that are resistant to the new mutants of the virus.