GSK scientists discover new bacteria strain to combat against Malaria

A naturally occurring strain of bacteria discovered by scientists in a recent study, could help prevent the transmission of the malaria parasite to humans via mosquitoes. According to the research report published in Science.org, the Delftia tsuruhatensis Tres Cantos 1 (TC1) bacterium discovered by scientists belonging to global pharma company GSK could be the basis for new anti-malaria treatments.

The GSK scientists discovered the strain of bacteria while carrying out research at a facility in Spain on next-generation malaria medicines. The scientist discovered TC1 after noticing that a colony of mosquitoes being used for drug development was not able to sustain malaria infection.

The discovery led to collaboration with researchers at the Johns Hopkins Malaria Research Institute at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, GSK said.

The collaborative study indicates the potential of TC1 to inhibit transmission of the parasite to humans via the mosquito, GSK said in a release.

The Chief Global Health Officer at GSK, Thomas Breuer said, “This new discovery is the result of our ongoing commitment to malaria innovation at GSK. An additional tool, Delftia tsuruhatensis Tres Cantos 1 (TC1), as a novel approach for malaria control, and has potential to further reduce the huge burden of malaria in endemic countries and there is more evidence that through deploying a range of prevention approaches, we may be able to finally eradicate this terrible disease.”

The researchers at GSK and the collaborating institution established that TC1 secretes a very small amount of themolecule harmane, which inhibits early stages of malaria development in mosquito midgut. As a result, mosquitoes exposed to the TC1 bacterium or low-concentrated harmane showed a significant reduction in the parasite that is transmitted to humans when a mosquito bites.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), malaria is a life-threatening disease that is found predominantly in tropical regions. Even though it is not contagious as it cannot spread from one affected person to another non-affected person, it can be transmitted through female Anopheles mosquitoes’ bites.

As per the GSK report, there were an estimated 24.7 crore cases of malaria and over 6,19,000 deaths in 2021. The majority of them were reported in children under the age of 5 residing in Africa.

The warming climate has caused malaria to spread and increase the length of transmission. Extreme weather events like flooding were another major reason for the surge in malaria infections. As mosquitoes have become resistant to vaccines and insecticides, novel discoveries in the field of preventing the disease are required to get ahead of them.