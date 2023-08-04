GSK scientists discover new bacteria strain to combat against Malaria

The GSK scientists discovered the strain of the bacteria while carrying out the research at a facility in Spain on next generation malaria medicines.
The discovery led to collaboration with researchers at the Johns Hopkins Malaria Research Institute at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, GSK said.
The researchers at GSK and the collaborating institution established that TC1 secretes a very small amount of themolecule harmane, which inhibits early stages of malaria development in mosquito midgut. As a result, mosquitoes exposed to the TC1 bacterium or low-concentrated harmane showed a significant reduction in the parasite that is transmitted to humans when a mosquito bites.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), malaria is a life-threatening disease that is found predominantly in tropical regions. Even though it is not contagious as it cannot spread from one affected person to another non-affected person, it can be transmitted through female Anopheles mosquitoes’ bites.
As per the GSK report, there were an estimated 24.7 crore cases of malaria and over 6,19,000 deaths in 2021. The majority of them were reported in children under the age of 5 residing in Africa.
The warming climate has caused malaria to spread and increase the length of transmission. Extreme weather events like flooding were another major reason for the surge in malaria infections. As mosquitoes have become resistant to vaccines and insecticides, novel discoveries in the field of preventing the disease are required to get ahead of them.
