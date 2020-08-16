  • SENSEX
Scientists decode how COVID-19 begins to appear in humans

Updated : August 16, 2020 10:39 AM IST

Researchers have found the likely order in which Covid-19 symptoms first appear -- fever, followed by cough, muscle pain, and then nausea, and/or vomiting and diarrhoea.
According to the study, published in the journal Frontiers in Public Health, recognising the order of symptoms also could help doctors plan how to treat patients, and perhaps intervene earlier in the disease.
