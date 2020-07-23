Healthcare Scientists decode how coronavirus is mutating, say findings may aid vaccine development Updated : July 23, 2020 01:32 PM IST The scientists assessed over 15,000 virus genomes from all of the sequencing efforts around the world, and identified over 6,000 mutations. They looked at how much the sequence of four basic molecules that make up the virus' genetic code -- Adenine (A), Cytosine (C), Uracil (U), and Guanine (G) -- was mutating. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply