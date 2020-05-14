Healthcare Scientists create washable coating for PPEs that repels viruses Updated : May 14, 2020 03:00 PM IST The researchers said the uniqueness of the coating comes from its ability to withstand rigorous washing, scrubbing, and scraping. They tested the new material by running it through tens of ultrasonic washes, a method which uses high frequency sound waves to agitate cleaning liquids. The researchers also applied thousands of rotations with a scrubbing pad, and even scraping the fabric with a sharp razor blade. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365