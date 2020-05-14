  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Scientists create washable coating for PPEs that repels viruses

Updated : May 14, 2020 03:00 PM IST

The researchers said the uniqueness of the coating comes from its ability to withstand rigorous washing, scrubbing, and scraping.
They tested the new material by running it through tens of ultrasonic washes, a method which uses high frequency sound waves to agitate cleaning liquids.
The researchers also applied thousands of rotations with a scrubbing pad, and even scraping the fabric with a sharp razor blade.
Scientists create washable coating for PPEs that repels viruses

You May Also Like

New French law asks social media firms to delete criminal content in 1 hour

New French law asks social media firms to delete criminal content in 1 hour

1 in 4 popular YouTube COVID-19 videos in English mislead viewers

1 in 4 popular YouTube COVID-19 videos in English mislead viewers

Know Your Debt Fund: Should retail investors even bother about AT-1 bonds?

Know Your Debt Fund: Should retail investors even bother about AT-1 bonds?

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement