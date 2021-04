The chief medical officer and co-founder of BioNTech, Dr Ozlem Tureci, said people likely need a third shot of its COVID-19 vaccine as immunity against the virus decreases, CNBC reported. Recently, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had also recently made similar comment.

The German biotechnology major BioNTech is developing the COVID-19 vaccine with Pfizer, which has got approval for emergency use in the United States.

According to the CNBC report, Dr Tureci expected people will need to get vaccinated against the coronavirus annually, like for the seasonal flu. The scientist was of the opinion that vaccine-induced immunity against the coronavirus will decrease over time.

Earlier, in an interview to CNBC on April 15, Bourla had said people would likely need a booster or third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine within a year of getting fully vaccinated. Even he had expressed his apprehension that people might need to get additional shots every year.

Pfizer said earlier this month that its vaccine was more than 91 percent effective at protecting people against the virus and over 95 percent effective against the severity of the disease. The efficacy of the vaccine after the second dose is expected to continue up to six months.

Moderna’s vaccine, which uses technology similar to Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine, is also shown to remain effective for six months.

