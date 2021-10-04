Mumbai schools reopen for classes 8-12

Schools in Mumbai resumed physical sessions for classes 8 to 12 on Monday after being shut for over 18 months in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools in Mumbai resumed physical sessions for classes 8 to 12 on Monday after being shut for over 18 months in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Until now, schools were conducting physical classes only in those areas which were reporting relatively fewer COVID-19 cases.

According to the guidelines, every student has to sit in a zigzag manner, they have to continue wearing masks, there is a proper protocol of sanitization, checking pulse oximeter as well as temperature. The schools also have to sanitize the class before and after a class gets over. Also, the school has to connect with the nearest primary center in case any student or teacher complains of any influenza like symptoms. All teachers and staff have been mandatorily vaccinated.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Archana Shukla who is at a school in Mumbai to see how day 1 has been.