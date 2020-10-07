  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Schools likely to re-open on October 15; here are the guidelines

Updated : October 07, 2020 12:04 AM IST

There shall be no assessment up to 2-3 weeks of school reopening and use of ICT and online learning shall continue to be encouraged.
Physical distancing and social distancing should be ensured while planning the seating plan, functions and events should be avoided.
Flexible attendance and sick leave policies may be developed and implemented to encourage students and staff to stay at home when sick.
Schools likely to re-open on October 15; here are the guidelines

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Property developers may have already matched last year's H1 sales numbers

Property developers may have already matched last year's H1 sales numbers

Fundraising by corporates up 64% to Rs 1.1 lakh crore in August

Fundraising by corporates up 64% to Rs 1.1 lakh crore in August

Livve raises $1.5 million in seed funding

Livve raises $1.5 million in seed funding

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement