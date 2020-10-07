Healthcare
Schools likely to re-open on October 15; here are the guidelines
Updated : October 07, 2020 12:04 AM IST
There shall be no assessment up to 2-3 weeks of school reopening and use of ICT and online learning shall continue to be encouraged.
Physical distancing and social distancing should be ensured while planning the seating plan, functions and events should be avoided.
Flexible attendance and sick leave policies may be developed and implemented to encourage students and staff to stay at home when sick.