The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the postponement of the INI-CET 2021 exam for admission to postgraduate medical courses in all AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER, and NIMHANS by at least one month in view of the COVID-19 situation. The exam was scheduled for June 16.

"Considering that many of the candidates intending to appear in the exam are in COVID duty and in remote areas, we are of the opinion that June 16 date is arbitrary. We direct the exam to be postponed by one month, Needless to say exam can be held anytime after the expiry of one month," the Court ordered, reported Bar and Bench.

The order came as India is reporting nearly 1 lakh COVID-19 daily cases and the single-day fatalities are over 3,000.

