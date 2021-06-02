SC asks Centre to examine rationality of its COVID-19 vaccine pricing policy Updated : June 02, 2021 19:40:45 IST The top court has told the Centre to place on record relevant documents and file notings reflecting its thinking in COVID-19 vaccination policy. The court termed Centre’s paid vaccination policy for people between 18-44 years 'arbitrary' and irrational'. Published : June 02, 2021 07:12 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply