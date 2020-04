The Supreme Court has agreed to modify its April 8 order that testing for coronavirus be made free at all labs, government or private.

The apex court's observation came after the ICMR filed a petition urging the SC to reconsider its order, on grounds that private labs would find it difficult to carry out tests free of cost.

"We are seeing that the government is doing its best. We are modifying our order. We can say that the government can decide which categories get free testing," the court observed.

A final order is expected in a few hours. This copy will be updated when the final order is put out.

Government hospitals and labs offer free testing for coronavirus while the government had allowed private labs to test for the COVID-19 virus at a cost no more than Rs 4,500.