State Bank of India has committed 0.25 percent of its annual profit (FY 2020-21) to fight COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

This is in line with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs’ notification of spending for COVID-19 as an eligible CSR activity. The fund will be spent from CSR funds.

The bank will use this fund for various activities related to COVID-19, mainly to support health care for underprivileged people in cooperation with health care professionals and industry, said a SBI statement.

SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar said: “This is a time for the nation to be united. We at SBI will continue our support towards the people and communities of India amidst this critical period in the best possible way.”

“I also urge all the responsible corporate citizens to come forward and not only take all precautionary preventive measures for entire staff, their families and people around but also contribute generously to support fellow countrymen who need financial help in these unprecedented difficult times.”