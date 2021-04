Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India has to be saved from a lockdown. He said the state governments should impose lockdow as a last resort. He said if people follow COVID-appropriate behaviour then lockdown, curfew will not be required. The remarks come amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases across the country.

"We have to save the country from a lockdown. States must use micro containment zones as the go-to strategy," Modi said in his address to the nation on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

He appealed to the youth to help in enforcing COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. "People must not leave their homes unless really necessary. I appeal to children to make sure that family members do not step out without reason or work," Modi said.

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 1.50-crore mark, while the active cases surpassed the 20-lakh mark, according to the latest Union Health Ministry data. "Things were under control a few weeks ago. The second wave of coronavirus has hit India like a storm. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their dear ones," said Modi.

Modi raised the issue of the increase in demand for oxygen and said steps are being taken to transport medical oxygen where needed. "Centre, states, and private sector are working to bridge oxygen deficit. Efforts are on at various levels to increase oxygen production & supply," he said. He added that even pharma companies are working round the clock and medicines are being manufactured at a greater speed.

Over 12 crore people are being administered vaccine doses. "Today, the world’s cheapest vaccine is in India. We also took an important decision to vaccinate all those who are above 18 years of age from May 1," he said. The vaccine would be provided free of cost at all the government hospitals. "Our aim is not only to save lives but also ensure that economic activity is least disrupted," he said.

Modi urged the migrant workers to stay in the cities wherever they are. He said that the states would arrange for their vaccination. This comes after hundreds were seen leaving the cities where lockdown and curfews were announced.

Modi thanked doctors, paramedical staff, sanitation workers, police staff for their selfless service to save people's lives in this difficult time.

Modi also had a meeting with vaccine manufacturers in the evening and applauded their achievements and professionalism. He said that the biggest strengths of the vaccine industry are its ‘Samarthya, Sansadhan and Seva Bhaav’.