Satyendar Jain injured after he falls in Tihar Jail bathroom, hospitalised

Former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has "suffered minor injuries and has been brought for a checkup," Tihar Jail administration said on Thursday.

Former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital after he fell in the bathroom of his Tihar Jail cell around 6 am on Thursday. "He has suffered minor injuries and has been brought for a checkup," Tihar Jail administration was quoted by ANI as saying.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said Satyendar Jain "collapsed due to dizziness in bathroom of Tihar Jail". The party added, "Even before this, Satyendar Jain had fallen in the bathroom and had a serious spinal injury."

Sharing an update on Jain's health, prison officials said, "Under Trial Prisoner, Satyendar Jain slipped/fell down in the bathroom of MI Room of the hospital of CJ-7, where he was kept under observation for general weakness."

They informed the AAP leader's "vitals were normal" but he was referred to DDU Hospital as he complained about pain in his back, left leg and shoulder.

Jain, an accused in a money-laundering case, is lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

Earlier this week, the AAP leader was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after he complained of deterioration in health. This came days after Jain’s lawyer filed a bail plea before the Supreme Court claiming that his client is facing extreme health conditions and has “become a skeleton."

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who represented Jain, said the former minister has lost 35 kg. "He is also suffering from various ailments," Singhvi told the court.

Striking pictures of Jain, who has been behind bars since the end of May last year, emerged as he was taken to the Safdarjung hospital on May 22. The picture showed him with severe weight loss and a belt strapped around his waist as he waited for his turn in the central government hospital.

The AAP had said earlier that the leader was suffering from “sleep apnea”, “needed a BiPAP machine while sleeping”, and “the weight of depression has settled upon him”, News 18 reported.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP leader Vijendra Gupta brushed aside Jain’s complaints of suffering from depression. he was qupted as syaing, "Whether it is depression or suppression or operation, he has to tell the court. If one indulges in corruption, it could lead to depression also."

Earlier in May, Jain wrote to jail authorities, complaining that he was suffering from depression and loneliness. The ex-minister had requested that a few other inmates be moved into his cell.

However, jail authorities issued a notice to the superintendent responsible for transferring three inmates into Jain’s cell in Jail number 7 without "discussing with jail administration".

(With inputs from News 18)