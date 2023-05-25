Satyendar Jain injured after he falls in Tihar Jail bathroom, hospitalised

Former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has "suffered minor injuries and has been brought for a checkup," Tihar Jail administration said on Thursday.

Former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital after he fell in the bathroom of his Tihar Jail cell late Wednesday. "He has suffered minor injuries and has been brought for a checkup," Tihar Jail administration was quoted by ANI as saying.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said Satyendar Jain "collapsed due to dizziness in bathroom of Tihar Jail". The party added, "Even before this, Satyendar Jain had fallen in the bathroom and had a serious spinal injury."

Jain, an accused in a money-laundering case, is lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail.