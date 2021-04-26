Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, other industry leaders pledge support for India’s fight against COVID-19

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google CEO Sundar Pichai have extended their support to India in its fight against the massive surge in COVID-19 infections. India has been reporting more than 3 lakh fresh cases of COVID-19 daily which has thrown the medical infrastructure across the country out of gear.

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft on Monday tweeted, "I am heartbroken by the current situation in India. I'm grateful the U.S. government is mobilizing to help. Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices."

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, has pledged Rs 135 crore funding to UNICEF and the non-profit Give India for medical supplies, supporting high-risk communities and grants to help spread critical information about the deadly virus.

Sundar Pichai tweeted, “Devastated to see the worsening COVID crisis in India. Google & Googlers are providing Rs 135 Crore in funding to GiveIndia and UNICEF for medical supplies, organisations supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information."

Nischal Shetty, Founder and CEO of WazirXIndia announced on twitter, “ this second wave of COVID is massive. I've been affected. People around me have been affected. People in my team have been affected. People of my country are affected. It's time we step forward to help those who need our help the most."

The founder of the leading crypto-assets exchange platform of India, Shetty has also decided to donate Rs 8 crore for COVID-19 relief and has requested every startup in India to contribute.

Day 907 WazirX will donate Rs. 8 CRORE for Covid relief I request every startup in India to contribute. Crypto community should help as much as possible. Please suggest where we should donate these funds We’re in this together 🤝#IndiaWantsCrypto #IndiaFightsCOVID19 — Nischal (WazirX) ⚡️ (@NischalShetty) April 26, 2021

Many business tycoons have come forward to help the government fighting in this unprecedented crisis.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd has started manufacturing at its Jamnagar oil refineries to produce over 700 tonnes a day of medical-grade oxygen. The Tata group is importing 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen and help ease the oxygen shortage in the country.

The Tata Group in an official announcement tweeted, “PM Narendra Modi's appeal to the people of India is laudatory and we at the Tata Group, are committed to doing as much as possible to strengthen the fight against COVID-19. To mitigate the oxygen crisis, here is one such effort to boost health Infrastructure. The Tata group is importing 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen and help ease the oxygen shortage in the country.”