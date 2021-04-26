Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, other industry leaders pledge support for India’s fight against COVID-19 Updated : April 26, 2021 02:33:15 IST Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google CEO Sundar Pichai have extended their support to India in its fight against the massive surge in COVID-19 infections. Sundar Pichai pledged Rs 135 crore funding to UNICEF and Give India Founder of India’s crypto exchange platform WazirXIndia, Nischal Shetty, announced to donate Rs 8 crore for COVID-19 relief Published : April 26, 2021 02:07 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply